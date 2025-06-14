Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VO stock opened at $271.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

