Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,197 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average is $266.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

