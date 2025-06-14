Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,585 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
