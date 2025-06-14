Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 403 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $146.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

