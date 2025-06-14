Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.