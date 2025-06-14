Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

