Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 710 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $136.37 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

