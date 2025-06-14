Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $136.37 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

