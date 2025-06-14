Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $613.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.13 and a 200-day moving average of $583.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

