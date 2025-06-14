Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.4% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $775.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

