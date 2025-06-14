Noble Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

