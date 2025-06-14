Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VWO stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

