Lam Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5%

VWO stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.