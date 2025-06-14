CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

NYSE CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

