CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

