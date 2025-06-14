Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

