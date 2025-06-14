CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

