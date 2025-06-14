iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2,779.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

