iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

