Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

