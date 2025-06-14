Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – June 13th

Tesla, Shell, Navitas Semiconductor, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles (EVs) and their key components—such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and power electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the shift from internal-combustion engines to cleaner, battery-powered transportation. Performance in this sector is often influenced by technological advances, government incentives for green energy, and evolving consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $12.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.10. 74,568,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,766,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.92 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.32 and its 200 day moving average is $332.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 3,367,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 28,905,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,062,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,078,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 16,881,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,283,266. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

