Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

