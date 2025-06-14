Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

