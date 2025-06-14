Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

