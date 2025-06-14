Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after buying an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

