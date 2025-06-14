Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Tudor Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tudor Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.76. The stock has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

