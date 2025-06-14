Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

LOW stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

