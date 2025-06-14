BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

