Goldstone Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.