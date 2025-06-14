Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.