Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

