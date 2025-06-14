Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 43,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

