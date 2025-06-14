Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

