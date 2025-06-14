Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,552 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

