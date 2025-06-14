Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,601,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

