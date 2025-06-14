Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $136.37 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

