Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 14,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

