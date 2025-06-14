Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

