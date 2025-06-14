GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.7%

BA stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

