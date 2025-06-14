Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.