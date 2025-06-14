RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 173.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

