Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kelly Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

