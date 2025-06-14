Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day moving average of $243.67. The company has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $167.23 and a 12 month high of $283.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

