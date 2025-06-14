Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 797 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.