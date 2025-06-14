Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock worth $399,675 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

