Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

