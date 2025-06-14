Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

