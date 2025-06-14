CX Institutional Has $462,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $280.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

