NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 59.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE GLW opened at $49.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.