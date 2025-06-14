CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

IVW opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

